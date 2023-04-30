5 ultra-light shoes that will make your summer runs fun



Whether you're a casual jogger or a seasoned marathon runner, go no further than our outstanding selection of the most breathable, supportive, and cushioning shoes to help you meet your summer fitness objectives.

Ultraboost Light

Whether you're gearing up for race day or just a long-distance run, adidas' unique technologies can seriously elevate your experience. The Ultraboost Light is one such member recently added to the iconic shoe franchise of adidas. It offers, epic energy, ultimate cushioning, and breathability, ensuring that your feet feel light and receives enough support as you enjoy your runs. With 10 per cent lower carbon footprint, it also helps you to become an environment friendly runner, contributing towards the betterment of the planet.

Best for: Racing and training

Price: Starting at Rs 18,999/-

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3

The UA HOVR Phantom 3 is the latest evolution of the Phantom franchise. The soft, high-performance, and highly textured UA Intelliknit upper improves breathability through its unbelievable stretch and targeted flex. A new, secure heel counter combined with pillowy but firm panels delivers sturdy, foot hugging support. The moulded detailing in the midfoot and lower contour around the ankle not only improve fit but offer stability and ease of entry benefits.

Best for: Running and training

Price Point: Rs 15,999/-

ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 3

As we are in the middle of the marathon season, here's a shoe that can help you breaking your own personal records. The Adizero Adios Pro 3 is an iconic shoe perfect for your everyday individual needs and versatile training, especially as you prepare for the big marathons. This shoe has been worn by legends like Amos Kipruto and took 2022 by storm, winning three major marathons within the first five months of launching. It features adidas' record-breaking ENERGYRODS 2.0 technology from heel to toe, and is a perfect companion for boosting your speed and performance.

Best for: Marathons and training

Price Point: Rs 24,999/-

Nike Metcon 7 Training Shoes

Best suited for an overall workout, the Nike Metcon 7 Training Shoes offer a wide heel with slight cushioning. This design provides the needed stability for heavy weightlifting sessions. The slight heel upliftment gives proper physical alignment for heavy workouts. The versatile gym shoe is best suited for Running, weightlifting, squats, swings, and snatches. The shoe is also designed with maximum ventilation that keeps the user cool even after intense aerobic workouts.

Best for: Running and training

Price Point: Rs 14,149/-

ADIZERO SL

One needs the best feet support as they train for races and are on the road to break their own record. The ADIZERO SLhas been designed for exactly that, it helps runners take their training to the next level and democratisation winning. With superlight cushioning and energy torsion system it is an elite-level running shoe with record breaking technology, which is available at a lower price point.

Best for: Racing and training

Price Point: Rs 11,999/-

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.