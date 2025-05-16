5 out of 10 MakeMyTrip directors have 'direct ties to China': EaseMyTrip founder

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti on Friday accused rival online travel and hospitality major MakeMyTrip of putting the travel data of Indian Armed Forces personnel into danger, alleging that "half of MakeMyTrip's board -- five out of 10 directors have direct ties to China, including pivotal appointments by Trip.com, a company with Chinese ownership".

According to Pitti, "three of the four most strategic board committees (at MakeMyTrip) are either led or significantly influenced by directors with clear Chinese affiliations, giving them disproportionate sway over critical decisions".

"MakeMyTrip may dismiss this as a ‘motivated accusation’ but when national security is at stake, silence is not an option,” he said in a statement.

"The appointment of a new director on 14 May 2025 changes little. A single board reshuffle cannot mask the deep-rooted structure of Chinese-backed influence that continues to shape the board and committee dynamics," the EaseMyTrip founder further mentioned.

Pitti had earlier shared on social media platform X that "Indian Armed Forces book discounted tickets via a platform majorly owned by China, entering Defence ID, route & date. Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying".

He also attached screenshots of the MakeMyTrip platform, showing that army officials get a special fare, to avail of which they have to provide their defence ID. "Attaching screenshots exposing this loophole - it must be patched now," he added.

MakeMyTrip has dismissed the allegations as a "motivated accusation".

Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip have reported mass cancellations and a sharp drop in Indian tourists wanting to travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their anti-India stand during Operation Sindoor.

Pitti said the company’s portal has seen a 22 per cent cancellation of trips by tourists to Turkey and more than 30 per cent cancellations to Azerbaijan. He urged travellers to avoid visiting Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their open support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.