41 PLA aircraft, 9 Chinese Navy vessels detected: Taiwan's Defence Ministry

Taipei, Feb 17 (IANS) Taiwan's Ministry of Defence on Monday reiterated that Taiwan Strait enjoys freedom of navigation and that China has no right to claim sovereignty over it. The reaction came after China objected to a Canadian warship sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.

"The Taiwan Strait is by no means under People's Republic of China sovereignty! Like-minded countries' freedom of navigation proves its legal status. China's military actions against Taiwan and its neighbours only reaffirm that China is the greatest threat to regional peace and stability," Ministry of Defence Taiwan posted on X.

"41 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am today. 28 out of 41 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the post further added.

Taiwan said that it detected 24 Chinese military aircraft on Sunday as a Canadian warship passed through Taiwan Strait. The Canadian naval frigate HMCS Ottawa transited through the Taiwan Strait Sunday morning, days after two US ships also transited the Strait.

As the Canadian frigate transited the Taiwan Strait from south to north, the Taiwanese Armed Forces maintained full control over the surrounding sea and airspace, with the situation remaining normal.

"We welcome Canada's Taiwan Strait transit, its 1st passage in 2025 and 6th since the launch of its Indo Pacific strategy. Routine transits through this vital international waterway demonstrate the commitment of Taiwan's democratic partners to keeping this region open & free," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday afternoon.

Lin Chia-Lung, Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the Taiwan Strait's security is a global consensus. The minister appreciated US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan's FM Iwaya Takeshi and South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-Yul for supporting peace, stability and Taiwan's international participation.

Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan Strait and Taiwan as an inalienable part, has raised objections over Canada sending the warship through the strait.

Beijing maintains that it opposes any kind of patrolling in the Taiwan Strait and perceives it as a security threat.

In recent years, Beijing has increased military exercises in the Taiwan Strait to intensify pressure on Taiwan.

On the other hand, Taiwan and its allies consider the Taiwan Strait as an international waterway and routinely send warships through Taiwan Strait asserting their influence in the Indo-Pacific region and countering growing influence of China.

