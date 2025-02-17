Raina recalls 'masterstroke' moment of India's 2013 Champions Trophy title-winning campaign

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Ahead of the start of the ICC Champions Trophy, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina reminisced about the 'masterstroke' moment of the MS Dhoni-led side during their 2013 edition's title-winning campaign in England. India's Champions Trophy 2013 win will be remembered in the annals of history, as the national team went undefeated throughout the tournament.

On a special episode of JioHotstar’s ‘The Suresh Raina Experience: Champions Trophy Special,’ Raina reflected on how India’s opening match of the tournament against South Africa marked the meteoric rise of the opening duo, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Raina called the decision to commit to the Rohit-Dhawan opening pair a masterstroke, highlighting their success in the tournament and beyond.

"That was a masterstroke by the team management. Just look at the way they batted - they focused on timing the ball rather than forcing shots. They attacked, but only when the delivery deserved it. Rohit Sharma is technically very sound. He wore the ball down before accelerating the scoring rate. Then you had Shikhar Dhawan stepping out and taking on the bowlers. Left-right combinations always trouble bowlers, and Shikhar was an aggressive striker in a different way. Rohit could hit a six whenever he wanted," Raina said.

"Their run rate consistently stayed at 8 or 9. They cleared the ropes with ease. A 100-run partnership quickly turned into a 150-run stand. One of them was always looking to push for a century. Their understanding was excellent - they trusted each other's calls and spent so much time together," he added.

While Dhawan had cemented his place as India's opening batter, he saw a revolving door of partners in 2012. Rohit Sharma, who had missed out on the 2011 ICC World Cup victory, finally secured the role in 2013. Raina detailed how Rohit found his way back into the squad and locked in a position he has held for the past many years.

"The way he was timing the ball - it was exceptional. He worked incredibly hard on improving his batting. He had long discussions with Duncan (Fletcher) and shared a great rapport with MS (Dhoni). Big tournaments create big players because there’s a major trophy on the line. He wasn’t picked for the 2011 World Cup, but when 2013 came around, he grabbed the opening spot - and he still holds it," the former batter explained.

Dhawan scored 114 runs off 94 deliveries, while Sharma contributed 65 runs off 81 balls, forming a 127-run partnership that lasted over 20 overs. Raina reflected on his six-over spell, which helped contain South Africa’s run chase after India's fast bowlers struggled on a dry wicket.

"The wicket was very dry, so everyone had to adjust their fielding and bowling. Having a sixth bowling option -- whether it was Virat, Rohit, or Suresh Raina -- gave the captain an extra level of comfort. At that point, MS didn’t have any more full-time bowlers left. As a captain, you need options for those tricky four to five overs. MS knew that if a left-hander came to bat, he could turn to me. I could take wickets and disrupt the opposition’s rhythm. We were lucky to have several players in the squad who could bowl four to six overs. You saw this in the 2011 squad as well, and in 2013, it was me, Virat, and Rohit stepping in when needed," he said.

Raina also shared insights into his mindset while executing his bowling plans and said, "I understood the angles of my bowling, kept it straight at the stumps, and didn’t offer too much pace. I knew if I bowled three good overs, I’d earn a fourth. I focused on staying composed and unfazed. My job was to field well, but the captain trusted me to stay within my ability and deliver with the ball."

India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.