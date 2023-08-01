4 killed in septic tank mishap in Bihar's Saharsa

Patna, Aug 1 (IANS) At least four people were killed and another injured following an accident at an under-construction septic tank in Bihar's Saharsa district.

The victims were identified as Kailash Chaudhary (60), Shambhu Shah (55) , Asarfi Shah (70), Sushil Chaudhary (26).

Kailash Chaudhry's son Raj Kumar (35), was seriously injured and is currently admitted in a private hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday night during construction of the septic tank in Mahisarho village.

"We have learnt that Asharfi Shah was working there and he slept inside the septic tank having water. He shouted for help and when the others went there to rescue him, they also fell inside,” said an officer of Mahishi police station.

The officer said that the actual cause of deaths will be ascertained only after the post-mortem reports.

There is a possibility that they become victims of electrocution as an electric wire was also inside the tank.

“We have sent the four bodies for post-mortem. The actual cause of deaths will be ascertained only after the reports are in. The injured person is critical in the hospital,” said Shiv Shankar Kumar, SHO of Mahishi police station.

