4 Army soldiers injured in road accident in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Jan 27 (IANS) Four Army soldiers were injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Officials added that an Army vehicle skidded off the road at Gantar Morh in the Sunjian area of Poonch and overturned after dropping into a ditch.

"The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated with the help of local people and shifted to hospital for treatment," officials said.

On December 24 last year, five soldiers were killed and eight injured in a road accident in Poonch district when an Army vehicle skidded off the road and dropped into a deep gorge.

The Army and the security forces have increased vigil along the Line of Control and the hinterland after terrorists carried out some terrorist attacks in the last quarter of 2024.

On October 20, 2024, two terrorists entered the worker's camp in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

Seven civilians, including six non-local workers of an infrastructure company and a local doctor were killed in that attack.

One of the two terrorists involved in Gagangir attack was later killed by the security forces in Harwan area of Srinagar.

On October 24, 2024, terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg, killing three Army soldiers and two civilian porters.

On November 2 last year, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre in Srinagar, killing a 42-year-old mother of three children and injuring 11 other civilians.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police later arrested the terrorist associates, who had hurled the grenade. They belonged to the Ikhrajpora locality of Srinagar city.

All these attacks were carried out by the terrorists after peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence agencies believe that the handlers of terrorism sitting across the border in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir directed terrorists to carry out those attacks after getting unnerved by the people's participation in the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.