34th Mango Festival: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, growers tune into 'Mann Ki Baat' at venue

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The 34th Mango Festival organised by Delhi Tourism witnessed a steady stream of visitors on its concluding day on Sunday, even as Minister Kapil Mishra used the event to join mango growers from across the country and tune into Prime Minister’s monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

With more than 400 varieties of mango on display and daily competitions and magic shows, this year’s Festival held at Thyagaraj Stadium struck a chord with mango lovers who also got a glimpse of a real mango orchard, displaying plants with fruits hanging from branches.

Apart from the display of mango varieties like Mallika, Malda, Sindoori, Kesar and Amrapali, the Festival also featured a range of stalls selling fruit and mango-based products.

Mango-eating competition for women and men stole the show even as children took part in competitions, including slogan writing and quiz, and enjoyed the magic shows.

There was a selfie point where people could click photos and enjoy dance performances by Rajasthani folk dancers, said a Delhi Tourism official.

Earlier, Tourism Minister Mishra joined mango-producing farmers and traders from across the country to listen to the 123rd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

"Today, we listened to Mann Ki Baat at the ongoing Mango Festival. Mango growers and producers from across the country, along with people related to tourism, have gathered here. Listening to Mann Ki Baat brought inspiration, sharing information about new changes happening across the nation," he said.

Mishra said the event not only elevated the stature of the Aam Mahotsav but also served as a meaningful step towards engaging and connecting with farmers and traders.

Talking about the three-day Festival, the Minister said the Delhi government has specially invited mango growers from across the country and provided them a platform for sale.

“The exhibition of various rare and delicious varieties of mangoes and mango-based products has once again painted the city of Delhi in the vibrant colours of the King of Fruits,” he said.

Mishra said the objective of the event was not just an exhibition, but also to establish a direct dialogue between farmers and consumers.

