3 terror associates arrested with arms and ammunition in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Three terrorist associates were arrested and arms, ammunition, and explosives were seized from them in J&K's Anantnag district on Monday, officials said.

Officials said that the security forces arrested three terrorist associates along with arms and ammunition in the Bijbehera area of Anantnag.

"These individuals, all residents of Hassanpora Tavela, were detained during a joint ‘Naka’ (Checking Operation) at Hassanpora Tulkhan Road in the Bijbehara area. The recoveries include one pistol, one pistol magazine, 8 pistol rounds, one grenade, and one Improvised Explosive Device (IED)," an official said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case against the terrorist associates under relevant sections of law.

Security forces have been aggressively going after terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), terror supporters and sympathisers.

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha has said that unless the terror ecosystem is destroyed right from its roots, offshoots and the top, peace would always remain elusive in the UT. It is for this reason that the security forces have been given orders to go all out against the terrorists, narco-terrorism, and the environment that sustains terrorism in J&K.

Meanwhile, after a group of 40-50 foreign mercenaries were reported to have become active in the hilly areas of the Jammu division, a reviewed anti-terror strategy has been adopted by the army and other security forces. Over 4,000 army soldiers including those drawn from the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare have been deployed in the rugged, mountains terrains of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur districts of Jammu division to trace and neutralise these foreign mercenaries.

