2nd T20I: NZ thrash Pakistan by 5 wickets to take 2-0 series lead

Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) New Zealand continued their dominant run in the T20I series against Pakistan, sealing a comfortable 5-wicket win in the second match at University Oval to take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series.

In a rain-shortened 15-overs-a-side contest, Pakistan, after being put into bat, managed to post 135/9, courtesy of a 28-ball 46 from captain Salman Ali Agha, including four boundaries and three sixes. Shadab Khan (26) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (22 not out) were the other significant run-getters for the touring side. For the hosts, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and James Neesham bagged two wickets apiece.

In reply, opening duo Tim Seifert (45) and Finn Allen (38) provided a brisk 66-run first-wicket stand as New Zealand chased down the target in 13.1 overs, losing five wickets in the process. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf claimed two wickets for 20 in three overs.

After stand-in skipper Michael Bracewell opted to bowl first, Duffy struck in the first over, forcing opener Hasan Nawaz. Ben Sears soon followed up with another crucial breakthrough, dismissing an aggressive Mohammad Haris for 11.

When captain Agha attempted to counterattack, playing some enterprising strokes to rebuild the innings, Sodhi dented Pakistan’s progress as the spinner first dismissed Irfan Khan and then trapped Khushdil Shah LBW just two balls later.

Agha’s 28-ball 46 briefly threatened to give Pakistan a competitive total, but his dismissal in the tenth over to Sears left the visitors struggling. Late cameos from Shadab (26 off 14 balls) and Afridi (22 off 14 balls) helped Pakistan to post 135/9.

Chasing 136, New Zealand openers wasted no time shifting gears as Allen kickstarted the chase with three huge sixes off Mohammad Ali in the second over. Seifert joined the onslaught in the third over, taking Afridi apart with four sixes between extra cover and deep square leg. By the end of the third over, New Zealand had smashed seven sixes.

Seifert’s knock of 45 from 22 balls ended in the fifth over when he miscued a slower delivery from Mohammad Ali to mid-on. Allen continued his aggression, smashing Jahandad Khan for back-to-back sixes in the seventh over before falling LBW on the next ball. His 38 off 16 ensured the Black Caps were firmly in control at 88/2 in seven overs, needing just 48 more from as many deliveries.

Then, Mark Chapman fell cheaply to Khushdil Shah in the next over with Rauf, picking up crucial scalps of Daryl Mitchell and Neesham in quick succession. However, Mitchell Hay’s unbeaten 21 off 16 balls, along with Bracewell’s boundary, sealed the win for New Zealand.

Brief scores: New Zealand 137/5 in 13.1 overs (Tim Seifert 45, Finn Allen 38; Haris Rauf 2-20) beat Pakistan 135/9 in 15 overs (Salman Agha 46, Shadab Khan 26; Jacob Duffy 2-20, Ben Sears 2-23) by five wickets.

