29.5 lakh tax audit reports filed on I-T Dept portal

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) More than 30.75 lakh audit reports, including about 29.5 lakh tax audit reports, have been filed for assessment year 2023-24 on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department with the last date drawing to an end on September 30.

The filing of tax audit reports (TARs) and other audit reports in Form No. 29B, 29C, 10CCB, etc has ensured compliances in time, according to an official statement issued by I-T Department on Monday.

The I-T Department's e-filing helpdesk team has handled approximately 2.36 lakh queries from taxpayers and tax professionals in September to help them resolve any complexity involved.

The support from the helpdesk was provided through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, Webex and co-browsing sessions.

The Helpdesk team also supported resolution of queries received on the Twitter handle of the Department through Online Response Management (ORM), by proactively reaching out to the taxpayers/ stakeholders, providing assistance to them on different issues on a near real-time basis, the statement said.

Various webinars related to filing of Audit forms were also conducted to guide the tax professionals, it added.

