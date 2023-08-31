27% Indian employers offering increased earnings this festive season: Report

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) About 27 per cent employers are offering increased earnings during this festive season, according to a report on Thursday.

The report by job portal Indeed examines how industries tap into the celebratory fervour to meet workforce demands and create opportunities, adding a unique dimension to the employment outlook.

To the job seekers’ advantage, companies have geared up to provide benefits that are mostly preferred by candidates.

However, when it comes to certain perks, job seekers and employers are not entirely on the same page. Festive rewards and gifts are preferred by 16 per cent of job seekers, but only 9 per cent employers are offering these.

Similarly, performance-based appreciation is of priority for 14 per cent of job seekers, but only 8 per cent employers feel the same.

This mismatch can likely be attributed to the fact that employers are providing increased earnings and incentives which they believe compensate for additional gifts or merit-based rewards.

The report showed employers anticipate an 18 per cent surge in hiring activity for the upcoming festive season.

According to the report, 69 per cent of employers surveyed are looking to hire temporary workers this festive season.

Whereas 20 per cent are set to hire gig workers, which include freelancers, consultants, independent contractors etc. to manage the upcoming workload during the festive season.

The six most in-demand job roles this festive season are -- in-shop demonstrators, logistics and warehousing roles, digital marketers, customer and partner seller services, beauty consultants, call centre operators, and retail sales.

These roles align with the unique demands of the festive season, where increased consumer activity, and customer interactions are at their peak.

The surge in demand underscores the temporary but significant nature of these roles during this festive period, the report said.

“Sectors like e-commerce, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. are driving job creation and economic growth for blue-collar workers in roles like delivery executives, warehouse staff, in-store retail jobs, and more,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, in a statement.

“We anticipate a steady growth in hiring throughout the rest of the year, across tier 1 and 2 cities and industries.”

The report was based on a survey conducted among 1,127 employers and 2,593 jobseekers between April-June.

