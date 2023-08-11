23 students of Delhi school fall ill after taking meal, shifted to hospital

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) A total of 23 students felt unwell after they had meal on Friday in a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school, a police official said, adding that they were shifted to a hospital soon and were feeling better.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that a police control room call was received regarding vomiting by some children in Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, Inderpuri (west Delhi) following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the children, who were not feeling well, were shifted to the hospital immediately.

“As per the information available so far, 23 children have been sent to hospital. Regular updates are being taken from the hospitals and as per the latest update, all of them are feeling fine,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

“As per the initial assessment, some foul smell suddenly filled some particular classrooms, which made children feel sick. Apparently the children had food just a few minutes earlier. The smell has subsided, yet as a precaution all the classrooms have been vacated.

"Regular watch is being kept over the situation,” said the DCP.

“Further examination of the premise is being done in an effort to know the source of the smell. We have the presence on ground and are constantly monitoring the situation,” the DCP added.

