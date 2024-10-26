21 Indian startups raise nearly $187 million this week

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Indian startup ecosystem raised around $187 million in funding this week, that included four growth-stage and 13 early-stage deals.

At least 21 domestic startups cumulatively raised $187 million across 10 deals between October 21-26. Last week, 39 early and growth-stage startups had raised around $450 million in funding.

This week, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek made an additional investment of $60 million in edtech platform Upgrad.

Healthtech platform Healthify announced the closure of $45 million round, led by existing investor Khosla Ventures, and LeapFrog Investments with new participation from Claypond Capital (family office of Indian healthcare billionaire Ranjan Pai). This takes Healthify's total primary equity raise to approximately $125 million so far.

Dairy technology startup Stellapps Technologies raised $26 million in series C funding in a mix of equity and debt. The round saw participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Omnivore, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, IDH Farmfit Fund, 500 Startups, and Blue Ashva Capital.

D2C bags and luggage brand Zouk raised $10 million in Series B round was led by Aavishkaar Capital, and also saw participation from existing investors such as Stellaris Venture Partners, Titan Capital, Sharrp Ventures and the JJ Family.

Generative AI startup Neysa secured $30 million in Series A funding, co-led by existing investors NTTVC, Z47 (fka Matrix Partners India) and Nexus Venture Partners. This investment builds on Neysa’s successful $20 million seed round earlier this year.

Meanwhile, workplace technology provider Oliod secured $6 million led by Yaletown Partners, Exposition Ventures, George Kaiser Family Foundation, and Carya Ventures.

Mumbai-based startups led with nine deals, followed by Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Chennai.

The average funding in the last eight weeks stands at around $315.51 million.

