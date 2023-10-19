20 rescued after giant wheel stops rotating at Navratri fair in Delhi (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) At least 20 people, including four children, were rescued after a giant wheel (swing) in Navratri fair at outer North Delhi stopped working, an officer said on Thursday.

According to police, a giant wheel malfunctioned and got jammed due to mechanical failure at Subhash Ramleela being held at DDA ground Shukra Bazar in Narela around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It happened due to a technical glitch as two trollies of the giant wheel tilted to one side and it stopped spinning. People were also in the giant wheel at that time and they got stuck,” said a senior police officer.

“With the help of the giant wheel operators, fire department, and police, all the persons wereevacuated safely from the giant wheel and no one was injured,” said the officer.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Narela police station and the swing area has been sealed. An intimation is being sent to MCD and licensing for necessary action at their end,” said the officer.

The director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg said that a total of 20 people, including four men, 12 women and four children were safely rescued from the jammed giant wheel.

