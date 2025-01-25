2 new IPOs to hit market next week, six listings awaited

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Two new initial public offerings (IPOs) will open for investors next week -- one mainboard and the other an SME public issue.

Among the upcoming public offerings, Dr Agarwal's Healthcare will launch its IPO in the mainline segment on January 29 and will remain open until January 31.

The IPO of Dr Agarwal's Healthcare aims to raise Rs 3,027.26 crore at the upper price band. This includes a fresh issue of 74.62 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of 6.78 crore equity shares.

The price band has been set at Rs 382-402 per share, and investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 35 shares, costing Rs 14,070 at the upper price band. Retail investors can apply for a maximum of 14 lots (490 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 1,96,980.

The allotment for Dr Agarwal's Healthcare shares is expected to be finalised on February 3 with shares likely credited to demat accounts by February 4. The company's shares are tentatively scheduled to debut on the BSE and the NSE on February 5.

Apart from this, six companies are preparing for their stock market debut in the upcoming week. In the mainline segment, the allotment of Denta Water and Infra Solutions shares is expected on January 27, with the listing likely on January 29 on the BSE and the NSE.

Meanwhile, in the primary market during the period of January 20-January 24, several IPOs made their debut, reflecting strong investor interest.

The IPO market has been quite buoyant this year, with multiple public offers generating buzz. Investors remain optimistic as new IPOs continue to open for subscription, according to a report by Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited.

The market's resilience, even after previous corrections, highlights opportunities for investors.

“We project a robust fundraising year, potentially exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, as the primary market continues to gain traction,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.