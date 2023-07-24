2 dreaded Maoists carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty surrender in Maharashtra

Nagpur, July 24 (IANS) In an achievement of sorts for the Gadchiroli Police, two hardcore Maoists from Chhattisgarh, who were involved in many serious offences and were carrying a total bounty of Rs 8 lakh, surrendered before the Maharashtra security forces, a top official said here on Monday.

The success came ahead of the annual ‘Shahid Saptah’ observed by the banned CPI (Maoist) from July 28 to August 3, when they indulge in heightened militancy against the security forces and the masses, said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal.

The duo has been identified as Adama Joga Madavi (26) and Tuge Karu Vadde (35), both hailing from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

Madavi was recruited by the Pamed LGS in July 2014 and worked till 2021 before he was transferred to the Zone Action Team, but disenchanted, he left the Maoist forces in June 2023 to go back home.

Carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh, he was involved in eight encounters in and around Chhattisgarh, including the major attack in 2016 when 25 CRPF personnel were martyred, the 2020 encounter that killed 17 policemen, plus five murders between 2018 and 2023.

Vadde joined the Jan Militia and Jatpur Dalam in 2012 and worked till 2023 after which he returned home.

He was wanted for six murders between 2020 and 2022, one incident of arson on 12 heavy vehicles, and carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head.

Neelotpal said that the duo has cited various reasons for laying down arms, including lack of public support to the Maoist cause, senior Maoist cadres grabbing all the money and other resources acquired from extortion activities, no chance of ‘promotions’ in the cadres, unable to get married and settle down during their days in the wild, and the lure of the impressive rehab schemes offered by the Maharashtra government.

Post-surrender, both Madavi and Vadde will receive Rs 4.50 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, respectively, as central and state rewards for their rehabilitation, plus all other benefits under the official schemes of the government.

