17 out of 19 papers leaked under Congress rule: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that 17 out of 19 papers were leaked under the rule of Congress in Rajasthan.

“Our government took action against the culprits who brought tears to the eyes of youths. While small fish have been caught in the paper scam, big crocodiles will also be caught in the future,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that 50 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto to the people of Rajasthan have been fulfilled.

The Chief Minister was addressing an election rally in Haryana in support of BJP candidate J.P. Dalal in Kudal village of Loharu Assembly constituency and appealed to the public to make Dalal win with the highest number of votes.

He said that Haryana is the land of youth and farmers and under the leadership of the BJP government, a big change has come due to development work in the last 10 years.

“In the election results to be declared on 8 October in Haryana, BJP will once again make a hat-trick of victory by forming a double-engine government,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Congress never fulfilled the promises made to the public in the manifesto. “It has been the nature of Congress that it always shows dreams to the public during elections,” he said.

He said that the Congress has opened a shop of lies and loot. “The public should remember that the Congress did corruption in jobs and scams in land by deceiving the youth in Haryana before 2014. In real terms, Congress is the mother of corruption in the country,” he said.

He said that during the Congress rule, scams took place everywhere, which the people of Haryana still remember.

He added that after 2014, everybody saw the welfare of the poor, the implementation of development schemes, the end of terrorism-naxalism and the increasing prestige of the country in the world.

He said that before 2014, farmers never received Samman Nidhi. “After the formation of the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they started receiving Samman Nidhi,” he said.

He added that PM Modi opened accounts for the poor and also gave insurance facilities to them.

“He also gave housing, toilets and electricity connections to the poor. When the government was formed in the country for the third time under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the first thing he did was to give Kisan Samman Nidhi. The Prime Minister is constantly working for the upliftment and development of youth, women, farmers and labourers,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.