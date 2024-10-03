Pawan Kalyan demands legislation, board for protection of Sanatana Dharma

Tirupati, Oct 3 (IANS) A legislation and a national board for the protection of Sanatana Dharma are the key demands in the Varahi declaration passed at a public meeting addressed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

The public meeting organised in the wake of the row over the alleged adulteration of Tirumala Laddu demanded that secularism must be upheld in a manner that ensures uniform response to any threat or harm caused to any religion or faith.

"A strong national Act is required to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent actions that harm its beliefs. This Act should be enacted immediately and uniformly enforced across the nation," reads the declaration.

"A Sanatana Dharma Protection Board should be established at both the national and state levels to oversee the implementation of this Act. Annual funds must be allocated to support this board and its activities."

The declaration said that there should be non-cooperation with individuals or organizations that defame or spread hatred against Sanatana Dharma.

It also sought the implementation of Sanatana Dharma Certification to ensure the purity of materials used in offerings and prasadam at temples.

"Temples should evolve not only as spiritual centres but also as centres for promoting art & culture, education, economy, environmental conservation and welfare with comprehensive planning," the declaration added.

Pawan Kalyan said in his speech that he is ready to leave anything for Sanatana Dharma.

Th actor-politician slammed those criticising him for speaking out on the desecration of Tirumala temple.

He said some people ridiculed him for undertaking 'praishchita deeksha' over the adulteration of laddu.

The Jana Sena leader, who ended his deeksha after worship at Tirumala temple, alleged that adulteration of ghee used for making laddu prasadam was a minor issue for the previous YSR Congress government.

He remarked that YSRCP was punished for tarnishing the sanctity of the temple as it was reduced to 11 seats in the state Assembly. He alleged that YSRCP leaders have not mended their ways and earned that their tally will reduce further to one.

