1,500 yoga events on June 21 across Rajasthan to celebrate IYD, says BJP leader

Jaipur, June 16 (IANS) Rajasthan unit BJP General Secretary and Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal addressed a press conference on Monday, detailing the Bharatiya Janata Party's statewide preparations for International Yoga Day on June 21.

He announced that the BJP will conduct yoga programmes on June 19 and June 20 across all 44 districts and 1,137 mandals in Rajasthan, ahead of the main event.

Agarwal informed that over 1,500 yoga events will be organised at the state, division, district, and mandal levels, with multiple programs scheduled in Nagar Palikas, Nagar Parishads, and Nagar Nigams.

Special yoga sessions for women will also be held in urban areas, with many events incorporating innovative formats. Additionally, yoga instructors will be honored during the celebrations.

Highlighting the importance of yoga, MP Agarwal said, “Yoga is one of India’s greatest gifts to the world. It is not just physical exercise—it is a way of life that fosters mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual peace.”

He emphasised the holistic nature of yoga, stating that it promotes unity within the self and with the environment, families, society, and all living beings.

Reflecting on the global recognition of yoga, Agarwal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading the movement that led to the United Nations’ declaration of 21 June as International Yoga Day.

The proposal, introduced by India and supported by 177 UN member states, was adopted in record time—within 90 days—on 11 December 2014. Since its inception in 2015, International Yoga Day has become one of the largest health movements worldwide.

MP Agarwal noted that the 2024 edition witnessed participation from over 24.53 crore people, with widespread outreach via social organisations, schools, Anganwadi centers, and government departments. Social media efforts reached over 3.48 crore individuals, while Indian embassies and institutions engaged 5.45 lakh people globally.

He also shared key survey data saying 11.2 per cent of people practice yoga regularly, 13.4 per cent practice it occasionally and 41 per cent are associated with yoga in some form “These figures reaffirm yoga’s growing role as a global bridge for health, unity, and well-being,” said Agarwal.

