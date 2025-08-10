144 Vande Bharat train services now operational across India’s rail network

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Indian Railways has expanded its modern train fleet, with 144 Vande Bharat services now running across the country’s broad gauge electrified network.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday -- highlighting the government’s push to modernise the nation’s rail infrastructure.

Vande Bharat trains are semi-high speed services designed and developed by Indian Railways to offer passengers a faster, safer, and more comfortable travel experience.

These trains feature quick acceleration, the Kavach collision avoidance system, fully sealed gangways, automatic plug doors, and enhanced ride comfort.

Onboard facilities include mini pantries with hot cases, bottle coolers, deep freezers, and hot water boilers.

Passengers also enjoy reclining ergonomic seats, revolving seats in the executive class, mobile charging sockets at every seat, special lavatories for Divyangjan passengers, and CCTV surveillance for improved security.

The minister said these services are aimed at easing congestion on high-demand routes while keeping travel safe and affordable.

He also noted that the trains have become increasingly popular among travellers. In 2024-25, nearly 3 crore passengers used the Vande Bharat Express, while another 93 lakh people travelled on them between April and June 2025.

The rapid expansion of Vande Bharat services marks a significant step towards transforming passenger travel in India, combining speed, comfort, and safety on some of the busiest rail routes in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi in Karnataka. He boarded the train and interacted with students and children during the journey.

At the railway station, the Prime Minister waved to the staff before flagging off the service. He also launched two other Vande Bharat routes -- one between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and another between Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune.

The event in Bengaluru was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra.

As the Vande Bharat train to Belagavi began its journey, the Prime Minister and other leaders waved to passengers on board.

