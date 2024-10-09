128 Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back in last two months: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that 128 Bangladeshi nationals, who were trying to cross over to India illegally, were pushed back in the last two months.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the security forces along the India-Bangladesh border and pushed back to the neighbouring country in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The persons were identified as Babul Hussain and Sakib Mia.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangla border, @assampolice has pushed back 128 infiltrators across the border in last two months."

Earlier, CM Sarma asserted that although some Bangladeshi infiltrators managed to get Aadhaar cards, they could not enrol themselves on the voters' list.

He said, "There is no chance that people from Bangladesh illegally enter India and get themselves enrolled in the voters' list in Assam. We have caught many people who were trying to gain illegal entry into the Indian territory and pushed them back within a few hours. Most of the infiltrators were apprehended in the morning around 5 a.m., and before 9 a.m., they were pushed back. In two or three hours, they cannot register themselves in the voters' list."

However, the Chief Minister sees no harm in remaining extra vigilant.

"We have decided to take a slew of measures for the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh because there is a possibility that a few infiltrators might have escaped the clutches of the security personnel," he added.

Assam Police have been directed to take all necessary preventive and precautionary measures to intensify detection and proactively curb the movement of illegal migrants.

The infiltrators from Bangladesh cross over the border and enter India for the sake of jobs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.