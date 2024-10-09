Jitan Ram Manjhi raises concerns on Ganga Udbhav Yojana

Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has raised concerns about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ambitious Ganga Udbhav Yojana, questioning whether the project has effectively addressed water needs of Gaya district.

The project, which involves bringing Ganga water to the Gaya district, has reportedly cost ₹6,000 crores. Manjhi expressed scepticism, asking whether this substantial investment has met the water requirements.

Manjhi, who served as the Chief Minister of Bihar in 2014, highlighted that during his tenure, he had envisioned completing similar projects at a significantly lower cost of ₹700 crores.

“With the amount of ₹700, a dam could have been constructed along with canals for regions like Mokama. Additionally, the Chief Minister has proposed building a 15-20 foot-wide road on both sides of the river to alleviate traffic congestion in Gaya,” said Union Minister Manjhi while addressing at Azad Park in Gaya during the Ramlila ceremony.

He criticised the current project for its high cost, stating, “People will criticise me, yet I can say that the water requirement is not being fulfilled.”

During his tenure as Chief Minister of Bihar in 2014-15, he approved several developmental schemes. However, many of his initiatives were halted after he stepped down, a point he frequently brings up when targeting Nitish Kumar.

In his address to the public at Azad Park, he shared his excitement about working at the national level for the first time as a Union Minister, expressing his hopes to make impactful decisions for the people.

He also reflected on his personal life, revealing that although many prominent figures, including the Prime Minister, President, and Vice President, congratulated him on his birthday in October, his actual birthday falls on the day of the Jitiya festival.

He humorously noted that the date on his certificate is different from his real birth date, explaining that his name, Jitan Ram Manjhi, was given in connection with the Jitiya festival.

