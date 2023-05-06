12 injured in J&K road accident

Srinagar, May 6 (IANS) At least 12 people including 11 tourists were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Officials said that a vehicle went out of the driver's control and overturned in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district.

"Twelve people, including 11 tourists and the driver of the vehicle, were injured in this accident. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment," an official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.