12 injured after two groups clash in MP's Jabalpur

Bhopal, Nov 2 (IANS) At least 12 people were injured after two groups pelted stones at each other over a minor dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Koni village, under Patan police station, around 60 km from district headquarters Jabalpur.

A 'Dial 100' police vehicle was also damaged during the violence.

The condition of two injured persons was said to be critical, and they were referred to Jabalpur Medical College.

The situation came under control after the police used laticharge to disperse the violent crowd and cordoned off the area.

The violence occurred after a youth of a group was allegedly thrashed by another party, due to which people from both sides came face to face.

Heated arguments and abuses between the two groups escalated leading to violence.

Upon receiving information, a team of local area police reached the spot. However, the miscreants damaged the police vehicle.

District police headquarters sent multiple teams to the spot to control the situation.

The police conducted a flag march in the village and people were asked to remain inside their homes until the situation improved, Jabalpur SP Sampat Upadhyay said.

The police said people from two communities residing in Koni village often indulge in violence over minor disputes.

"The situation is under control now, however, multiple police teams have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident. People from both sides have registered complaints against each other, and further investigation was underway," Upadhyay said.

An investigation was underway.

