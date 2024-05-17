11 killed by lighting at Bengal's Malda

Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) As many as 11 persons were reported killed by lightning in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, officials said.

Those killed include three minors and one senior citizen.

While some were working on farmland when they were struck by the lighting, some were in the mango orchards collecting the fruit.

The deceased were identified as Chandan Sahani, 40, Monojit Mondal, 21, Raj Mridha, 16, Asit Saha,19, Sheikh Sabrul, 11, Rana Sheikh, 11, Atul Mondal, 65, Sumitra Mondal, 45, Nayan Ray, 23, Priyanka Sinha, 20, and Pankaj Mondal, 25.

These deaths have been reported from four pockets in Malda - Old Malda, Manikchawk, English Bazar, and Harishchandrapur.

The state government has announced the family members of the victims will be provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh each.

According to District Magistrate Nitin Singhania, information is being collected from each block in the district on whether there are more such lighting-related deaths.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.