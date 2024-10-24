1,092 climbers allowed to scale 41 peaks in Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 24 (IANS) Nepal has permitted 1,092 climbers to summit 41 mountains in the country during the fall climbing season, the Department of Tourism announced on Thursday.

A total of 316 were allowed to climb Mount Ama Dablam, with 308 and 144 for Mount Manaslu and Mount Himlung Himal, respectively.

The mountaineers, including 251 females, are from 72 countries and regions.

"The number is encouraging. We're expecting the number of climbers to grow," Rakesh Gurung, director of the tourism department, told Xinhua.

About 1,300 permits were issued by the agency during the fall climbing season in 2023.

The fall climbing season in Nepal starts in September and runs until November.

Earlier on October 17, Nepal issued 870 permits for climbers to scale 37 mountains in the country during the fall climbing season.

