1000 new bridges in Assam: CM Sarma becomes nostalgic, rides elephant

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that his government has been building at least 1,000 bridges across the state that will overcome the geographical hurdles.

He also became nostalgic while mentioning his childhood memory about riding an elephant decades ago for an Assamese movie at the spot in the Kampur locality in the Nagaon district on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said, “Connecting Assam- one bridge at a time! We are building 1,000 bridges across the State, cutting across geographic hurdles, to provide last-mile connectivity to the people.”

He added, “Kampur Kapili Bridge brings a wave of nostalgia as it is in this very location, I rode an elephant years back for the film 'Kokadeuta Nati aur Hati'. Today, as I dedicated the new bridge here, a long demand of the people, I couldn't help but recreate the cult scene.”

Thousands gathered to see the CM riding an elephant on the newly opened bridge in Kampur. This nostalgic connection between the past and present resonated with the audience, highlighting the Chief Minister’s deep-rooted association with the region. His gesture of recreating the scene from the film added a personal touch to the inauguration, making it a momentous occasion for the people of Kampur and beyond.

Addressing the public, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the importance of connectivity in fostering economic growth and social inclusion. He emphasised that these bridges are not just infrastructural marvels but symbols of progress that will integrate isolated regions, facilitate transportation, and boost trade and commerce.

The construction of these bridges aligns with Assam’s long-term vision of modernisation and accessibility. For decades, several areas in the state have remained cut off due to challenging terrains, seasonal floods, and inadequate infrastructure. The new bridges will significantly ease travel, reduce commuting time, and improve access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

A senior government official said, “The Chief Minister’s initiative is part of a broader vision to modernise Assam’s infrastructure and ensure equitable development. With a strategic focus on overcoming geographical challenges, the government is laying the foundation for a more connected and prosperous state. The 1,000-bridge project is a testament to the administration’s unwavering resolve to improve Assam’s infrastructure, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of location, can reap the benefits of progress.”

