10-yr-old girl kidnapped, raped in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 30 (IANS) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Banthara area in Lucknow, the police said.

The main accused is absconding but the police said that two persons have been detained for questioning.

In an FIR lodged in this connection, the girl's mother said that her husband, a guard, was on duty near their house when the girl stepped out to call him but did not return.

After waiting for a long time and failing to contact her on mobile phone, the family went out in search of her but could not locate her.

The victim's mother said that a youth, who lives in their village, often called her daughter on her mobile phone and tried to engage in inappropriate conversations.

The family visited the youth's house but his family members refused to provide any information about the girl.

Around 11:15 p.m., the police and some villagers entered the house of the accused where they found the girl confined in a room, with her hands and feet tied with clothes.

The accused, who was also present in the same room, managed to flee the spot.

The girl informed the police that when she stepped out of her house, the accused and his accomplice covered her mouth and forcibly took her to his house. They snatched her mobile phone and threw it in a pond. Later, the accused locked her in a room in his house and sexually assaulted her.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Shashank Singh, said that an FIR under charges of Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping for marriage), 376 AB (raping a girl under 12 years of age), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

