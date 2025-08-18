10-year-old girl found murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) A 10-year-old girl was found murdered at her house in Kukatpally on Monday.

Unidentified persons brutally killed the girl, a class 6 student, when she was alone in the house. Her parents had gone to their respective jobs.

Her father, Krishna, who came to the house in the afternoon, was shocked to find her lying lifeless on the bed. He informed the Kukatpally police.

The police pressed the dog squad and clues teams into service to gather clues from the scene.

The deceased’s mother, Renuka, is employed as a lab technician, while her father, Krishna, works as a bike mechanic.

The girl was studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya while her brother was studying in another school. As the girl’s school had a holiday on Monday, she was alone at home after her parents left for work in the morning.

Krishna told police that he came home at around 12.30 p.m. to take a lunchbox and deliver the same to his son’s school.

When he entered the house, he was shocked to find the girl lying lifeless on the bed. With the help of neighbours, he rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

The couple told police that barring minor problems with neighbours, they have no enmity with anyone.

Police reportedly found some stab injuries on the deceased’s body. They shifted the body to the government-run Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

Police registered a case of murder and took up an investigation.

Senior police officials from the Cyberabad Commissionerate visited the scene. The investigators were scanning CCTV footage in the vicinity of the house.

A police officer said they received a call at 1.10 p.m. He said they would be able to conclude the cause of the death after receiving the autopsy report.

The police officer said the parents told them that they have no suspicion of anyone.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.