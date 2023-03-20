10 passengers placed in 'No Fly List' so far this year; 63 in 2022

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A total of 10 passengers have been placed in the 'No Fly List' between January 1 and March 15 this year.

As many as 66 and 63 passengers were placed in the 'No Fly List' in 2021 and 2022, respectively, as recommended by the airlines' internal committees, which have been constituted in accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on unruly passengers.

The majority of the passengers who have been placed in the 'No Fly List' were for violation related to not wearing mask or not obeying the instructions of the crew members.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that in the recent past, an incident of unruly behaviour came to the notice of DGCA wherein the airline failed to report to the aviation regulator an incident of passenger misbehaviour and delayed reporting of the incidenct to the internal committee.

Due to non-compliance of the guidelines issued by the DGCA, a penalty of Rs 30 lakh was imposed on the airline by the DGCA in January 2023, said the reply.

As per the procedures defined in the CAR, airlines are required to follow a prescribed procedure for holding passengers accountable before they are placed in the 'No Fly List'. Based on the information provided by the airlines, the 'No Fly List' is maintained by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

