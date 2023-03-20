Prachanda wins vote of confidence ahead of his India visit

Kathmandu, March 20 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda on Monday secured a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives ahead of his India visit.

Prachanda received 172 votes in the 275-member parliament in the second floor test since being appointed the Prime Minister on December 25.

"I will go to India before April 20," Prachanda said after winning the vote of confidence. "Though we have not finalised the date of the India visit but it can happen first or second week of April. Now I am confident that government will run smoothly," Prachanda added.

Prachanda has already announced that his first foreign visit would begin from India though he has received an invitation to visit China at Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

In Monday's proceedings, 89 lawmakers voted against the motion while Prem Suwal, the lone lawmaker from the Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party, stayed neutral. A total of 262 lawmakers were present in Monday's meeting. The Prime Minister required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion.

Prachanda, who became Prime Minister after breaking the electoral alliance with Nepali Congress and forging a new coalition with the CPN-UML, had gone for the floor test for the first time on January 10. He had received 268 votes then.

