10-month-old baby injured as Anganwadi roof collapses in K'taka village

Yadgir (Karnataka), Aug 11 (IANS) A 10-month-old baby sustained injuries after the roof of Anganwadi centre collapsed here.



The incident took place in the Marakal village of the Yadgir district on Thursday when the baby was at the Anganwadi centre for vaccination along with some family members.

The authorities had organised an Indradhanush vaccination programme for babies at the centre.

The picture of a smiling baby with a bandage over her head went viral on social media in the state. The baby, Keerthi, who suffered injury in the incident, is seen smiling even after suffering the injury. People are showering the baby with affection and appreciation.

Indradhanush programme provides vaccination against eight life-threatening diseases such as diphtheria, whooping cough, Haemophilus influenzae type B causing pneumonia and others. 10-month-old baby Keerthi was taken there along with many other babies.

When the vaccination programme was undergoing, the roof of the centre suddenly collapsed on them. More than six children and parents escaped with minor injuries. An injured Keerthi was admitted to the Shahapur taluk hospital.

The officers later visited and inspected the spot.

The building was constructed three years ago and villagers have complained that the incident was the result of substandard work. Yadgir is one of the most backward districts in the state.

