1 in 4 flights in South Korea delayed in 2024 due to air traffic congestion

Seoul, Feb 10 (IANS) One in four flights operated by South Korean airlines last year experienced delays in flight departures or arrivals, government data showed on Monday.

According to the transport ministry data submitted to the office of Rep. Ahn Tae-jun of the main opposition Democratic Party, the average delay rate for domestic and international flights operated by 10 domestic airlines in 2024 stood at 25.7 per cent, reports Yonhap news agency.

According to ministry guidelines, a flight is considered delayed if it arrives or departs more than 15 minutes past its scheduled time. Of the 678,489 flights operated by South Korean airlines last year, 174,078 were recorded as delayed.

The ministry attributed last year's high delay rate to increased international flights leading to greater airport congestion, as well as frequent turbulence and airspace restrictions on international flight paths.

Among international routes, Air Seoul had the highest delay rate of 46.6 percent, followed by Eastar Jet with 38 percent and Jin Air with 35.4 percent. For domestic routes, T'way Air had the highest delay rate of 31.3 percent, followed by Air Seoul.

Meanwhile, Korean Air, South Korea's leading air carrier, said on Monday it has been named the best airline of 2025 by Airline Ratings, a prestigious Australia-based aviation and travel publication.

Korean Air was ranked No. 1 in a comprehensive evaluation of over 350 airlines worldwide based on various criteria, including safety, product ratings, passenger reviews, fleet age and environmental commitment.

Airline Ratings praised Korean Air's economy class experience, highlighting the spacious seat configurations in comparison to other airlines and attentive onboard service.

The evaluation also noted Korean Air's comprehensive amenities on its long-haul routes, along with enhanced dining and expansive in-flight entertainment options, according to the company.

"Korean Air's delivery of exceptional service across all cabin classes, from economy to premium, is backed by continuous investment in next-generation aircraft and fleet modernisation," Airline Ratings CEO Sharon Petersen said.

