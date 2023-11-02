Zurich Insurance Group to acquire majority stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited and Zurich Insurance Company Limited have entered into definitive agreements for a transaction whereby Zurich will invest approximately Rs 4,051 crore to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Kotak General Insurance through a combination of fresh growth capital and share purchase.

Further, Zurich will acquire an additional stake of 19 per cent within a period of three years from its initial acquisition.

Zurich’s investment represents the single largest investment by a global strategic insurer in an Indian non-life insurer.

Dipak Gupta, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited said, “The alliance brings together two trusted and respected brands. The combined expertise and resources of the respective firms will enable us to provide innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers”.

Tulsi Naidu, CEO Asia Pacific, Zurich Insurance Company Limited said, “India is one of the world’s most important markets with immense potential and we are pleased to be making a significant commitment with an excellent partner. With Kotak Mahindra Group’s high-quality franchise and expertise in Indian financial services, and Zurich’s deep distribution experience and class-leading capabilities in retail and commercial insurance, we are confident this partnership can bring strong innovation, know-how, and excellent customer experiences to the Indian general insurance market.”

Gaurang Shah, Chairman, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited said, “Over the eight years since inception, Kotak General Insurance has invested to create a multi-product franchise with very strong fundamental building blocks. The alliance marks a significant step forward in further implementing our strategy to deepen insurance penetration in India with an appropriate combination of technology, scale and a tangible commitment to the customer. Zurich, a premier global insurer, with its deep global relationships, robust capabilities in complex risk and successful track-record of long-term alliances will help Kotak General Insurance grow rapidly and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

The Transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the Competition Commission of India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.