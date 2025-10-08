Zubeen Garg death case: Assam Police officer and late singer's cousin arrested

Guwahati, Oct 8 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the death of Assam's singer and composer Zubeen Garg, on Wednesday arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg in connection with the case.

According to official sources, the arrest took place shortly after Sandipan Garg appeared before the SIT at the CID headquarters in Guwahati for questioning.

He is expected to be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court later in the day.

Sandipan Garg, who is the cousin brother of the late singer, was reportedly aboard the yacht in Singapore where the incident leading to Zubeen's death occurred.

He had earlier stated on social media that he had "fully cooperated" with the SIT during a marathon interrogation session earlier this week.

The arrest marks another major development in the high-profile case that has gripped Assam's public and cultural circles for weeks.

The SIT, constituted under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure a transparent and time-bound probe, has already arrested four individuals prior to Sandipan Garg's detention.

On October 1, the team apprehended Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma and event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta who had coordinated the music festival in Singapore where the singer was supposed to perform. Both were booked under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Subsequently, two bandmates of Zubeen - musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta - were taken into custody and remanded to 14-day police custody for further questioning.

The SIT, led by CID Special DGP M. P. Gupta and Chief Investigating Officer Rosie Kalita, continues to explore multiple angles, including possible foul play and financial disputes surrounding the overseas event. Zubeen Garg's untimely death has left fans and colleagues in shock across the Northeast, with his family and well-wishers calling for justice and transparency in the ongoing probe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.