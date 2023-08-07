Zoom ends WFH for workers, users on X react asking 'if the firm has an office'

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Video conferencing platform Zoom has announced the end of work-from-home (WFH) and asked all of its employees to return to the office for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Insider, the company has asked employees who live within 50 miles of any Zoom office to report to work at least two days a week, based on a hybrid model.

"We believe that a structured hybrid approach -- meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams -- is most effective for Zoom," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers," it added.

Moreover, Zoom's decision to call employees back to work sparked several responses on X (formerly Twitter), with some wondering if Zoom even had an office building and others wondering if this was the end of work from home.

"Why does zoom have an office building?! I thought they worked from home," a user wrote on X.

"What an irony? The very platform that became our lifeline during remote work, Zoom, now wants its employees back in the office. Is the remote work era over, or is this move to protect commercial real estate interests?," another user said.

One user wrote, "kinda interesting zoom is forcing all their employees back into the office where they'll probably use Zoom less just as they change their terms to allow AI training."

According to the company's website, Zoom has offices in Denver and California in the US. It emerged as one of the most widely used services for employees to communicate and share ideas at the peak of the pandemic.

