Zoe Saldana reacts to controversy surrounding Karla Sofia Gascon’s racist tweets

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana has now reacted to the controversy surrounding her co-star in ‘Emilia Perez’, Karla Sofia Gascon.

“I’m still processing everything that has transpired in the last couple of days, and I’m sad”, Saldana, 46, said in a London Q&A in response to the revelation of bigoted social media posts from her fellow Oscar nominee, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, “It makes me really sad because I don’t support (it), and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group. I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural, and gender equity. And it just saddens me”.

As per ‘People’, Gascon, 52, issued an apology and deactivated her X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday over since-deleted posts she had written criticizing Muslim culture, George Floyd, diversity at the Oscars and more.

In a statement to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ the same day, the Spanish actress mentioned a “campaign of hate and misinformation” and said, “I apologize again if anyone has ever felt offended or in the future. I am a human being who also made, makes and will make mistakes from which I will learn. I am not perfect”.

Speaking to moderator Edith Bowman in a Q&A alongside ‘Emilia Perez’ writer-director Jacques Audiard and songwriters-composers Camille and Clement Ducol, an event Gascon was also scheduled to participate in, Saldana said, “It saddens me that we are having to face this setback right now. But I’m happy that you’re all here and that you’re all still showing up for Emilia because the message that this film has is so powerful and the change that it can bring forward to communities that are marginalized day in and day out is important”.

“All that I can attest to is that all of us that came together to tell this story, we came together for love and for respect and curiosity, and we will continue to spread that message. That’s all we can say right now. Thank you”, she added.

