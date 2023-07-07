Zelensky visits Czech Republic

Prague, July 7 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the Czech capital and held talks with President Petr Pavel at Prague Castle.

The two presidents on Thursday discussed the current situation in Ukraine, developments in Belarus, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius and the Czech Republic's involvement in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Czech News Agency (CTK).

Pavel said that the Czech government, as well as private companies and citizens, have contributed 45 billion crowns ($2.1 billion) to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President thanked Pavel for Czech assistance to Ukraine.

Zelensky landed in the Czech capital in the evening from Bulgaria.

On Friday, Zelensky will meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and heads of the Czech Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.