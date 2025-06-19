Zeenat Aman talks about his 'schoolgirl crush' Shashi Kapoor, working with him in films

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Veteran star Zeenat Aman has reminisced about her schoolgirl crush on Shashi Kapoor, which later turned into a cherished professional relationship.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a moment from her 1978 film “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, where she starred alongside the late iconic star.

She wrote in the caption: With those twinkling eyes and handsome features, Shashi Kapoor was every Indian schoolgirl’s fantasy! Myself included.”

“The first time I saw him, I was still in boarding school. He came to Panchgani with the members of the Shakespearean theatre company (including his future wife Jennifer) to perform Shakespeare! And my goodness, he had the girls in a swoon.”

The actress said that to catch a glimpse of Shashi Kapoor in the evening, she along with her friends would convince their parents that they needed fresh air.

“As my luck would have it, Shashi was a South Bombay resident and lived not too far down the road from me. Now neighbours talk, and word soon got around that “THE” Shashi Kapoor had the daily habit of an evening perambulation at 6pm on the dot.”

Zeenat added: “My girl friends and I, quite in the tizzy of youth, spent an entire winter break convincing our parents we needed fresh air and that a sunset walk was necessary for our good health. Of course, all we were hoping for was a glimpse of the movie star in his shorts!”

Reminiscing about the time her career paths crossed with Shashi Kapoor, she said: “I found myself in the company of a cheeky, intelligent and charming man. He was quick with both quip and smile, and we ended up co-starring in a number of memorable films including Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan, Chori Mera Kaam, and Vakil Babu.”

“I know I’ve already covered Satyam Shivam Sundaram a fair bit, but I chose to share this clip with you for two reasons.”

Talking about the clip she shared on Instagram, where Shashi Kapoor kissed Zeenat on the lips, she said: “Firstly, it was a big moment in my career. It was my first on screen kiss, and though it caused an uproar at the time, it’s actually quite chaste.”

“I truly did not have a moment of discomfort while shooting it.”

Zeenat added: “Secondly, because schoolgirl Zeenat would be thrilled by the audacity of this post, and the realisation that a schoolgirl crush can actualise even if only for celluloid!”

“He was a warm and wonderful man, and it is truly special to see his legacy alive and thriving in my neighbourhood in the form of Prithvi Theatre.”

