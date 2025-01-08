Zeenat Aman celebrates few of her ‘favourite things’ in New Year

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman said that she is celebrating a “few” of her “favourite things” in 2025.

Zeenat took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. The first image had the veteran star sitting in the garden dressed in her kaftan. The next few images were of an antique, a flower vase, some jewelry, food and bags.

In the caption, Zeenat gave a brief description of all the pictures and why are they her favorite.

She wrote: “A new year and the opportunity to share a post celebrating a few of my favourite things!

I love my paid partnerships, but this isn’t one. This is just an appreciation of some of the little things that brighten my days…”

“1. An antique heirloom that once held pride of place in my mother’s puja room. My mother was both deeply secular in conduct and earnestly religious, something that has become quite rare. So this piece holds great sentimental value for me.

“2. A note to my admirers - my nutritionist will be pleased if you skip the chocolates, but feel free to indulge me with fresh flowers. I particularly favour orchids, they last so long and are so elegant. An unexpected perk of being “famous” is that I never have to purchase flowers! There’s always a bouquet or two being sent my way.”

Sharing a glimpse at her dresser, she wrote: “With a selection of my favourites laid out for your viewing. I’m all about the hoop, and have hoop earrings in every size. Maybe it’s because I’m a 70s girl at heart? In terms of fragrances, I like a light bath and bodywork’s spritz for the daily, while favouring Joy by Dior in the night.”

Talking about the tea table, she said: “A Juhu classic that regularly features on my tea table! Our local Fresco bakery is tucked away in the bazaar, and their lemon tarts are a family favourite. Zesty, with a perfectly crumbling crust. Just delicious.”

“5. These were an Instagram find! I’m a little wary of ordering things online but I took the risk and have been carrying these bags for over a year now. I was happy to learn that the brand - KadamHaat - is a social enterprise. Their bags are so usable and don’t burn a hole in your wallet.”

Zeenat then expressed her love for handmade clothes.

“6. Aah. The beauty of handmade clothes that see you through the years! This exquisite, comfortable kaftan is from the talented Niloufer Khan. Niloufer belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Bhopal, and is a distant relative of mine from my father’s side. I’ve been wearing her kaftans for decades, with my oldest one from her lasting well over 25 years!”

“Shall we take this post as a lovely opportunity for all of you to tag your favourite small business in the comments? I definitely prefer word-of-mouth recommendations over what the algorithm and AI feed me!” she concluded.

