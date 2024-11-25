Zaheer Iqbal heaps praise on wife Sonakshi, calls her ‘hottest’

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) As they are celebrating five months of marital bliss in Tuscany, Zaheer Iqbal heaped praise on his ladylove Sonakshi Sinha as he called her the “hottest”.

Zaheer took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of his wife sitting next to a heater. Sonakshi is seen dressed in an oversized white hoodie as she posed while her husband took the picture.

Comparing her to the heater, he encircled it and tagged it as hot. He then drew an arrow over Sonkashi’s head and wrote “hottest”.

On November 24, the two shared several glimpses from their romantic getaway on their respective Instagram handles. The actress shared a few moments, which included a photo of the two posing next to a store called “DESII”, which the actress circled and wrote: “Couple celebrating 5th month(versary) on 4th honeymoon Vibe h vibe hai vibe hai.”

She added the song “Vibe” by Diljit Dosanjh playing in the background.

Zaheer shared a video of Sonakshi in a clothing store and captioned: “The stalker becomes the salkee.”

The last story had a video featuring the two going on a road trip with Sonakshi mouth-syncing rapper Badshah’s song “Mercy” as Zaheer filmed the actress.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, ‘Blockbuster’.

