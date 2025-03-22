Yuva All Stars kabaddi: Warriorz K.C., Jaipur Pink Cubs seal spots in next round

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), March 22 (IANS) Warriorz K.C. and Jaipur Pink Cubs registered victories against their respective opponents on Day 17 to qualify for the next round in the Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025 kabaddi here on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Junior Steelers and UP Falcons match ended in a tie.

Chandigarh Chargers defeated Kurukshetra Warriors 56-36 in a Pool B encounter. Thanks to an All Out on the Warriors, the Chargers led 23-13 at halftime. In the second half, they scored 33 points to seal the match by 20 points. Chandigarh got their opponent All Out twice in the second half, while the Warriors inflicted an All Out on the Chargers.

Pratap Singh was the pick of the raiders with 20 points, while Sandeep Saini was the star defender with 10 tackle points. The Chargers are fourth with 36 points from 10 matches. Meanwhile, the Kurukshetra Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the standings with 14 points.

The Junior Steelers played a thrilling 44-44 tie against the UP Falcons in a Pool-A encounter. The Steelers scored early points, but the Falcons inflicted an All Out to take a four-point lead. Both teams went into the half-time break with an 18-19 lead in favour of the UP Falcons. The Haryana-based club inflicted an All Out on the Falcons to level the scores 23-23.

Following a Super Raid, the Steelers took a two-point lead, but the Falcons reduced the deficit to one point, courtesy of a Super Tackle. Both teams inflicted an All Out on the other to take the game into the final moments. The score was 44-43 in favour of the Uttar Pradesh-based club with just over a minute to go on the clock.

With two empty raids by both clubs, the Falcons were on the verge of winning the match. However, they conceded a Technical Point to the Steelers and were forced to split points with Haryana. UP Falcons’ Arjun Sirohi was the star performer with 18 points. They are fourth with 32 points, while the Steelers are fifth with 21 points.

Later in the day, Warriorz K.C. defeated Palani Tuskers by the barest of margins. The Tuskers had a 19-13 lead at half-time, courtesy of an All Out, a Super Tackle, and a Super Raid each. The Bengal-based team inflicted two All-Outs on Palani in the second half to win the match 36-33. Kesavan Raja was the best performer with 13 points. Warriorz K.C. are second in Pool A with 52 points, while the Tuskers are third with 36 points.

Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated Yuva Paltan 49-27 in a one-sided contest. The Pink Cubs dominated the game, having inflicted an All Out on their opponent three times. With this victory, they have retained the top spot in the Pool A standings with 56 points. The Jaipur-based club have also qualified for the next round of the competition. Sahil Satpal starred with 16 raid points, including 14 touchpoints and two bonus points.

