SKIMS retains autonomy, says J&K govt

Jammu, March 22 (IANS) The Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar remains an autonomous institution with no changes to its status before or after the reorganisation of J&K, the state Assembly was informed on Saturday.

Replying to a question from National Conference member Farooq Ahmad Shah, Health & Medical Education Sakina Itoo said that the SKIMS continues to function as both a tertiary care hospital and a deemed university.

It grants degrees under the SKIMS (Grant of Degrees Act), 1983, while its budget allocation remains under the Health Department.

The government clarified that SKIMS has always been under the Health and Medical Education Department as per the First Schedule of Government Business Rules.

"This structure was retained post-reorganisation through the Transaction of Business Rules-2019 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs," the minister said.

Addressing recruitment concerns, the minister stated that vacancies had accumulated over the years.

To streamline hiring and promotions, recruitment responsibilities were transferred to the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Additionally, the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation has been tasked with procurement for the SKIMS due to inefficiencies in its internal system. The government also revealed that Rs 90 crore in capital expenditure funds lapsed over the past three financial years, with Rs 34.16 crore unutilised in 2021-22, Rs 21.72 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 34.22 crore in 2023-24.

The lapse in funds has raised concerns over financial management at the premier medical institution.

For the last three years, the Health and Medical Education Department dealt with all the administrative issues of the SKIMS.

Before that, the Chief Minister's Office dealt with all administrative matters pertaining to the SKIMS.

The institute was envisioned by NC founder and Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who wanted a premier tertiary health care institute for Kashmir that could cater to the requirements of local patients, who could not go to such facilities available outside J&K.

