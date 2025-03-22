Dr Hedgewar's thoughts of unity more relevant today when secessionist forces are active: Maha Guv

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that the thoughts of unity and integration propounded by RSS Founder Dr K.B. Hedgewar are more relevant today than ever especially when secessionist forces are active in some states.

The Governor was speaking at the release of the book 'Hedgewar (Founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) - A Definitive Biography' authored by British Indian Sachin Nandha at Raj Bhavan.

Complimenting the author Dr Sachin Nandha for producing a well-researched biography on Dr Hedgewar, the Governor said the RSS founded by Dr Hedgewar a century ago has emerged as the biggest nationalistic organisation in the entire world.

He said RSS in its long and illustrious journey produced hundreds of patriots who lived selflessly and died for the nation. The Governor recalled his association with RSS and highlighted the work done by RSS in Tamil Nadu, especially in Tirupur.

Countering the argument that India was never a homogenous country in the past, the Governor said Samrat Ashok had united the Indian subcontinent several centuries ago. He said culturally and traditionally India was always a single nation. He said the foreign invaders divided India and managed to rule it. The message of unity is therefore all the more relevant, he added.

Author Sachin Nandha said in the years to come, Dr Hedgewar will become an international icon. He said his book offers insights into the motivation and mind of Dr Hedgewar and his philosophy that may be termed as 'Hedgewarism'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.