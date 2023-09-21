YouTube ‘Dream Screen’ tool to soon let AI create videos for Shorts

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube on Thursday announced a new feature for its short-video making platform Shorts that will allow users to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create videos.

The feature, called ‘Dream Screen’ and expected to roll out early next year, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what they want to see.

“Our new experimental feature allows creators to dream up AI-generated video or image backgrounds to their YouTube Shorts. Simply type an idea into a prompt and watch what it creates,” the company said in a statement.

At the company’s event “Made on YouTube”, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan showcased the new feature, saying it will allow more people to join Shorts.

YouTube Shorts is currently registering over 70 billion daily views.

“We want to make it easier for everyone to feel like they can create and we believe generative AI will make that possible,” Mohan said at the event.

To streamline the production process, the company also launched a new mobile app called YouTube Create.

Currently in beta on Android in select markets, this free app can be used to make Shorts or longer videos, allowing creators to edit, soundtrack, add captions and more -- all from their mobile phones.

Another tool called 'AI Insights' has been designed to “help spark your next idea and outline suggestions based on what your audience is already watching on YouTube”.

In YouTube’s initial test, more than 70 per cent of those surveyed said it’s helped them develop and test ideas for videos.

YouTube said it is also bringing an AI-powered dubbing tool that will help creators open up their content to viewers across the world.

