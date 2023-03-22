'Youth Mahapanchayat' to mark 3 yrs of Shivraj govt; Kamal Nath says people will reply

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will complete three years in office on Thursday after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was toppled in March 2020.

The ruling BJP has coined the slogan - "Teen Saal, Bemisal". To mark the occasion, the state government will organise a mega "Youth Mahapanchayat" at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal. More than two lakh youths across Madhya Pradesh are expected to participate in the event physically and virtually.

"There will be participation of youths from each district. Along with direct participation, lakhs of youths will participate virtually. The 'Youth Mahapanchayat' will be broadcast live in the colleges and universities of the state. The gram panchayats and urban bodies will also broadcast it," a senior official told IANS.

It was informed that on this occasion, in the 'Youth Mahapanchayat', Madhya Pradesh Madhyam will showcase a short film focusing on Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. A film focusing on popular departmental schemes for the youth and experiences of youth achievers will also be presented.

Delegations of youth and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met CM Chouhan at his residence on Thursday, and submitted their suggestions for the government's vision for the youths of Madhya Pradesh. It is expected that Chouhan will likely announce some major policies for the youths in a bid to enlist their support in the assembly elections due at the end of this year.

Chouhan chaired a meeting with some of his ministers and senior officials at his residence late on Wednesday. "The BJP government has successfully complete a three-year tenure. On the lines of 'Teen saal bemisal', various programmes will be organised from March 23 to April 10," Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the Chouhan government, told the media after the meeting.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress led by veteran Kamal Nath had managed to defeat the BJP after 15 years, and had formed the government. However, a political crisis erupted in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and after a month long rift among the top leaders it ended with senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 Congress MLAs joining the BJP on March 11, 2020.

This toppled the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. Subsequently, the BJP managed to form the government again and Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister on March 23, 2020.

Responding to the completion of three years of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, ex-CM and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday said, "A huge conspiracy was hatched to topple the Congress government. If they are celebrating for their 'saudebaji', let them celebrate. It will give a message in the society and the people of Madhya Pradesh will give their response in the upcoming assembly elections."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.