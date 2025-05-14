Youth arrested for sexually harassing woman in Chennai

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) A man from Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman software engineer in Chennai's Perungudi locality.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night in Perungudi, an area known for housing several IT companies.

The victim, a young woman hailing from Kerala, is employed at a private IT firm in the area. She was reportedly attacked, gagged, and sexually harassed by the accused while returning to her residence.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Chennai city police launched a swift investigation and traced the accused, identified as 30-year-old Lokeshwaran, a native of Ramanathapuram.

He was taken into custody and interrogated by the police.

During questioning, Lokeshwaran confessed to having committed the crime while under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the accused did not know the victim personally, and the assault appeared to be random.

The victim, deeply shaken by the incident, was provided immediate medical attention and counselling support.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to sexual assault and harassment.

"The accused has admitted to the crime, stating that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He has been remanded in judicial custody," said a senior officer from the Adyar police district.

Women's rights activists and tech employee forums have reiterated the demand for increased patrolling and surveillance in isolated stretches, especially near office zones.

Further investigations are underway, and police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to determine the exact sequence of events.

Authorities have assured that a charge sheet will be filed at the earliest and the case will be fast-tracked.

Police have urged the public to report any suspicious activities promptly and reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of women in the city.

