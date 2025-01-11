Youngsters will gain a lot of experience from HIL, says Navneet Kaur

Ranchi, Jan 11 (IANS) A new era in women's hockey in India is set to be ushered when Delhi SG Pipers take on Odisha Warriors in the inaugural match of the first-ever women's Hockey India League here on Sunday.

Delhi SG Pipers have assembled a strong women's squad for the four-team competition under the captaincy of India international and vice-captain of the national team Navneet Kaur. Boasting a mix of young and experienced players, Delhi SG Pipers will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

Ahead of the commencement of the tournament in Ranchi, Navneet said, "HIL will be very helpful for the players. Especially for India, the younger players will get a new experience which will make it easier for them to play in the national team in the coming times as they will get an idea of how to perform at the international level."

"For women's hockey, it is an excellent platform. The men's league has happened before and those who have played in the league, they also got a lot of experience from it. So we also hope that we will also get a lot of experience from this league", she added.

The team from Delhi is being coached by Dave Smolenaars. The Dutchman is currently serving Indian hockey as the analytical coach of the national women's team. A FIH Grade 1 coach, Smolenaars oversaw back-to-back world titles for the Netherlands' junior women's national team.

Speaking on the launch of the league and what it means for women's hockey, Smolenaars said, "The Hockey India League opens up the world of hockey for younger players which is absolutely fantastic and gives them an opportunity to learn from other cultures, not just hockey wise but as human beings."

Talking about the Delhi SG Pipers squad and the mood within the team, the coach said, "The feeling within the team is really good and the girls are gelling well together. We have some exciting players on the team who can really make a difference in defense as well as attack, and it's a matter of finding the right balance between the attacking power that we have, but also still to be defensively solid. I'm really confident that we as a team can perform to our potential."

Besides Navneet, Delhi SG Pipers also has talented India players like Sunelita Toppo, Sangita Kumari, Deepika and Mumtaz.

With the likes of Deepika, Navneet, Sunelita, Sangita, Preeti Dubey and Great Britain's Charlotte Watson in its ranks, there is a lot of firepower in Delhi SG Pipers forward line.

The Delhi side has three very good goalkeepers in India number two Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki and Belgium's Elodie Picard

The defence will be under the watchful eyes of Netherlands' experienced campaigner Stephanie De Groof and she will helped by the likes of Emma Puvrez of Belgium, Aussie Miri Maroney and Great Britain's Elizabeth Ann Neal.

Two-time Olympic medallist Lily Owsley will hold the key in Delhi SG Pipers' midfield, which also has the likes of Manisha Chauhan among others.

After facing Odisha Warriors, Delhi SG Pipers will play Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.