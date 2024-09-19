Young actors lack emotional connect: Subhash Ghai

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has heaped praise in the coming generation of actors and filmmaker but added that they lack emotional connect.

Talking about the new lot of actors, Ghai told IANS: “I feel the coming generation is very talented be it actors, directors or writers. They are wonderful. They have a huge imagination. They are contemporary, well informed, and professional. The only thing that I think is less is the emotional connect.”

The filmmaker, who has helmed movies such as “Hero”, “Karz”, “Saudagar”, “Khalnayak”, “Pardes” and “Taal”, shared a message for the new generation.

He said: “Make emotional connections. Respect each other. Respect the seniors. The more you respect the seniors, the more you will learn.”

The filmmaker shared his two cents about OTT.

“OTT means other than TV. It means over-the-top. Something that is over-the-top, what would you expect from it? OTT means small screen, cinema means big screen. You would have to understand the difference between the two…”

There is a big difference between big and small screens and the audiences need to understand that. That is why cinema is alive today and that is why our films work so well. The story should be good and strong…”

He added: “Today, there are also people who love to go to the theatres… We have Mukta Arts A2 cinema, where we try to bring budget friendly viewers so that there is less price for tickets and food with maximum people coming in because cinema has its own way.”

Ghai asserted that he is not against the streaming platforms.

“I am not against OTT. It is a different medium. There is a five star hotel, then there is a restaurant and then there is a street shop…. You get food everywhere, so eat wherever you want,” he said.

