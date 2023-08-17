Xolo Mariduena on getting 'Blue Beetle' role: My first reaction was tears

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) This would be the first time he would be playing a superhero and the thought of it got tears in his eyes, says actor Xolo Mariduena, who is popularly known for his work in 'Cobra Kai'.

‘Blue Beetle’ is a superhero film based on the DC Comics character Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle.

The film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto. It is the fourteenth instalment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Talking to IANS about his feelings when he got to know that he's playing a superhero, Xolo said: "My first reaction was tears. It was so overwhelming of the idea of being a superhero and honestly it wasn't till I put the suit on. I was like oh my god it's really happening."

The 22-year-old actor said he is grateful for the opportunity to play a superhero.

“But it’s such an honour being a superhero or these types of roles are kind of unfathomable until it happens. Although it might have been an idea in my head or a dream… until it happened. So I am just grateful and surreal."

The film stars Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle alongside Adriana Barraza, Damian Alcazar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

How was it working with the cast?

“It was so amazing. I have really gained most of my experience on a show called Cobra Kai for a bunch of years before and I was able to gather chemistry with them over all of these years.”

The actor said: “With this cast ‘Blue Beetle’, we met a week and a half before filming but it felt like I had known all of them from my whole life and that’s exactly what you want when you are pretending to a family on screen. I realised that family is universal and it felt like home from the very first day.

The story of the movie as follows is after Jaime Reyes graduates from college and returns to his hometown Palmera City, he is chosen to become a symbiotic host to the Scarab, an ancient alien biotechnological relic that grants him a powerful exoskeleton armor, turning him into the superhero Blue Beetle.

Xolo revealed his family’s reaction to him playing a superhero.

He said none of them believed it until they watched him on screen.

“Oh my gosh, they really didn’t believe it until they watched the movie. They did not really come whole out during filming so.. But when they saw the movie I could see their eyes pop out of their head… Just as weird of an experience for them I am sure.”

